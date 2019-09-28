IEEE GITAM Visakhapatnam to conduct techno-cultural fest NIRVANA

IEEE Student Branch, GITAM (Deemed to be University), will be organising a two-day techno-cultural fest, NIRVANA, on 4 and 5 October in Visakhapatnam.

The fest will be playing host to several technical and cultural events to allow the participants to exhibit their skills in different fields.

As a part of NIRVANA, IEEE Student Branch, GITAM (Deemed to be University) will be conducting insightful technical hands-on workshops on topics like the Internet of Things and Machine Learning by professionals.

The Tech Expo conducted by IEEE Student Branch, GITAM(Deemed to be University) as a part of the 2-day fest NIRVANA, seeks to encourage and support students’ innovative ideas across the country in a bid to bolster innovation, collaboration, and education, while the Art Expo will be a gallery to numerous talented artists from the student community.

IEEE Student Branch, GITAM (Deemed to be University) puts forth Paper Presentations as a part of the fest – NIRVANA. It creates a perfect platform to express and voice out one’s views regarding a topic by brief research and encourages them to present it in front of an expert audience.

Furthermore, NIRVANA’s Photography Contests, Photo Triangle, offers a chance to aspiring photographers to show the world through their lens.

Dates: 4 and 5 October, 2019

Venue: GITAM (Deemed to be University), Visakhapatnam