6 eagerly awaited movies releasing next week

The holiday season brings a myriad of new movies onto the silver screens. From periodic dramas to high-octane action entertainers, multiple films are lined up to hit the theatres in the coming few days. With numerous exciting movies releasing next week, the cinegoers will definitely be in for a treat.

Here’s the list of movies releasing next week:

#1 SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY

Language: Telugu

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi

Release Date: October 2

The magnum opus of Chiranjeevi is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led India’s first rebellion against the British rule. Made on a massive scale, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features an ensemble star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

#2 WAR

Language: Hindi

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Release Date: October 2

Bringing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together on the screen for the first time, Siddharth Anand’s upcoming flick promises to be a high-octane action thriller. The film’s teaser has taken social media by storm to set the B-Town buzzing.

#3 JOKER

Language: English

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz

Release Date: October 2

Set in the dystopian 1980s of Gotham City, this film traces the story of Arther Fleck aka Joker, the iconic supervillain in the DC Universe. Premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, Joker has garnered rave reviews as well as the prestigious Golden Lion at the festival.

#4 ASURAN

Language: Tamil

Cast: Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Pasupathy

Release Date: October 4

With Asuran, director Vetrimaaran and actor Dhanush are coming together for the fourth time to weave magic on screen. Based on the novel Vekkai, written by the Sahitya Akademi Awardee Poomani, this Vetrimaaran directorial also marks the debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in Tamil Cinema.

#5 JALLIKATTU

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Sabumon Abdusamad, Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese

Release Date: October 4

Written by S Hareesh, Jallikattu revolves around a remote village where a buffalo escapes, creating absolute chaos. This seemingly simple story was widely appreciated at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), earlier in September.

#6 CHANAKYA

Language: Telugu

Cast: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Zareen Khan

Release Date: October 5

Gopichand returns to the silver screen as a RAW Agent in his upcoming film, Chanakya. By the looks of its theatrical trailer, this Thiru directorial promises to be a thorough action entertainer.