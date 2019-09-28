Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders commemorated freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary. Recalling the great man’s valour and bravery, the leaders paid tribute to his sacrifice in the nation’s struggle for freedom.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions. He remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth. I bow to this great son of Mother India on his Jayanti,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Shaheed #BhagatSingh’s name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions. He remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth. I bow to this great son of Mother India on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

I join the nation in paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, a great patriot and freedom fighter on his birth anniversary today. #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/2HkMOeAzRZ — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 28, 2019

Remembering the courage and the supreme sacrifice of India’s valiant freedom fighter, Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh on his jayanti. His immense contribution in India’s freedom struggle will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 28, 2019

On this day a true star was born. My tribute to Shaheed-e Azam #BhagatSingh, who proved that ideas never die. May his life, sacrifice and courage continue to inspire us and generations ahead. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 28, 2019

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed #BhagatSingh, I salute the heroism of this brave son of India who did not think twice before sacrificing his life for the nation. I urge our the youth to learn from his readings & work towards building the India of his dreams. pic.twitter.com/J8ncunn4rP — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2019

Tribute to legendary revolutionary freedom fighter & India’s greatest youth icon Shaheed-e Azam Sardar #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. Salute & Respect 🌺🙏

Inquilab Zindabad…Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3JvsVWrm69 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 28, 2019

A proud son of Bharat, who fought for the motherland and died in service of the nation. Many like him have sacrificed their lives for the nation. It’s a privilege & responsibility to ensure that the nation’s sovereignty, integrity & pride is never compromised. -Sg #BhagatSingh — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 28, 2019

Tributes to #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. His unparalleled valour and martyrdom for the freedom of our country will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/4sTH7Q8gwV — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 28, 2019