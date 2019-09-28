PM Modi and other leaders commemorate Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

bhagat singh anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders commemorated freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary. Recalling the great man’s valour and bravery, the leaders paid tribute to his sacrifice in the nation’s struggle for freedom.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions. He remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth. I bow to this great son of Mother India on his Jayanti,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

