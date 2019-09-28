YSRCP leader Balireddy Satya Rao killed in a road accident in Vizag

Former Chodavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Balireddy Satya Rao was killed in a road accident in Vizag on 27 September.

As per sources, Mr. Satya Rao had gone out for a walk at RK Beach on Friday evening. The scene turned dreadful when he was hit by a bike while crossing the road. The YSRCP leader was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to the fatal injuries sustained in the accident.

The police informed that overspeeding of the bike had led to the deadly accident in Vizag. Later in the evening, the bike rider and pillion rider were taken into custody and cases were registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) by Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Balireddy Satya Rao. The CM offered condolences to the family members of the deceased and noted that his loss has left the constituency of Chodavaram with a void. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Anakapalle MLA Amarnath Gudivada and other YSRCP leaders paid tribute to the former MLA.

Mr. Satya Rao was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket from Chodavaram, in 1989 and 1999. The politician also served as Minor Irrigation Minister, under Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy’s Cabinet from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Satya Rao had also held the position of District Co-operative Central Bank Chairman from 2005 to 2013 before he joined the YSRCP in 2013.

The last rites of the veteran leader will be held in Chodavaram on Saturday. It may be noted that Mr Satya Rao had lost his only son, B Ramakrishna, in a road accident in 1992.