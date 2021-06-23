Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is a government-run shipyard in Visakhapatnam where ships are built and repaired. HSL and Vizag have an illustrious shared history, right from the moment it was constructed as Scindia Shipyard in 1941 to the time it was nationalised and gained its current name in 1961. Over the years, it has contributed many bulk carriers, patrol vessels, survey ships, drilling rigs, etc. to the country and continues to do so. It also performs complete overhauls on the Indian Navy’s submarines. HSL is one of the most renowned industries in Vizag and a major source of employment for its citizens.

Recently HSL issued a notification in Visakhapatnam about the recruitment of qualified and experienced personnel for these high-level designations:

Permanent Posts

#1 General Manager (HR) (E7) – 1 vacancy

#2 Additional General Manager (HR) (E6) – 1 vacancy

#3 Deputy General Manager (Technical) (E5) – 2 vacancies

#4 Deputy General Manager (Finance) (E5) – 1 vacancy

#5 Senior Manager (Technical) (E4) – 4 vacancies

#6 Manager (Technical) (E3) – 7 vacancies

#7 Manager (Finance) (E3) – 1 vacancy

#8 Deputy Manager (Finance) (E2) – 1 vacancy

On Fixed Term Contract (FTC)

#1 Deputy Chief Project Officer (Infrastructure Augmentation) – 1 vacancy

#2 Deputy Chief Project Officer (SAP Basis Consultant with HANA) – 1 vacancy

#3 Project Manager (SAP ABAP developer on HANA) – 1 vacancy

#4 Deputy Project Officer (Hull) [Shipwright Trade] – 6 vacancies

#5 Deputy Project Officer (Submarine Technical) – 14 vacancies

#6 Deputy Project Officer (IN Ships Technical) – 8 vacancies

Consultant on Fixed Term Contract (FTC)

#1 Senior Consultant (Infrastructure Augmentation) – 1 vacancy

#2 Senior Consultant (EKM Planning and Submarine Project Management) – 1 vacancy

#3 Consultant (EKM Planning and Submarine Project Management) – 1 vacancy

How to Apply

#1 The Application should be submitted online via http://www.hslvizag.in

#2 Candidates should possess a valid Email id and remain active for at least one year. All future correspondence would be sent via email only.

#3 Candidate should upload his/her photograph (20 – 50KB) and signature (10 – 20KB) in the prescribed format and size.

#4 Candidates are requested not to be idle for more than 5 minutes to avoid the expiry of the web page while filling the online application.

#5 Candidate should be ready with all the bio-data before filling the application.

#6 Click on “Careers” under “Human Resources”, visit the “Current Openings” link to view the openings available.

#7 Click on the respective link under “Apply Now” to submit the application online.

#8 The registration process contains 3 stages- 1) Personal details 2) Educational details and 3) Payment details

#9 If you have experience, please select “Experienced”, else “Management Trainee” from the dropdown control against “Type of post”.

#10 Candidates are advised to use the SAVE (button) option to avoid the loss of data or SUBMIT button to finally submit the application. Once submitted, you’re not allowed to edit/modify the application.

#11 After successful completion of all the stages you will receive a confirmation message.

#12 Candidates who have chosen SAVE (button) option are allowed to SUBMIT the application using the Edit Application option at a later time before the closing date.

#13 You will receive a confirmation email with the Registration ID and a link to view your submitted application form.

#14 Candidates are also advised to check their SPAM if the email does not appear in the inbox.

#15 Take a print-out (Hard copy) of the filled Online Application for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in registration or for any clarification, candidates may contact [email protected] electronically.

Rs. 300/- will be charged as the application fee. No Registration fee for SC/ST/PH Candidates. The fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances. Payment should be made online.

Important dates to keep in mind

Date from which all applications for these posts can be sent in – 23 June 2021

Last date for Submission of online application – 20 July 2021 (for permanent posts), 10 August 2021 (FTC) and 30 August 2021 (For Consultant on FTC)

Last date for receipt of the printed online application via courier – 30 July 2021 (for permanent posts), 20 August 2021 (FTC) and 10 August 2021 (For Consultant on FTC).

Here’s the recruitment notification where you can know about all the various job postings at HSL Vizag.