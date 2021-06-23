With the dawn of the monsoon, Vizag is currently witnessing a seasonal change in the direction of the prevailing or the strongest winds in the region. For a seacoast that witnesses humidity and soaring temperatures during most parts of the year, the monsoon seems a blessing in disguise. With cooler weather, family get-togethers and long drives are inevitable. While moving to an off-station destination during these times may be a herculean task, here are 5 places where you can relish the weather in the city.

5 places to relish the weather in Vizag:

#1 RK Beach

RK Beach or the Rama Krishna beach receives the highest footfalls in the city. The beach has the advantage of having the Vuda Park and the War Memorial Submarine by its side. With the vast expanse it covers, the R.K Beach will add to one of the best spots to visit during the monsoon in Vizag.

#2 Tenneti Park

The Tenneti Park is also known as the urban park of Vizag. Situated on the beach road, the Jadugullapalem spot will add to one of the ideal photograph areas in Vizag. Don’t miss the walk through the rain that heads into the sea.

#3 Rushikonda Beach

Out of the many beaches in Vizag, the Rishikonda beach will always have a special place. Maintained by the state tourism board, the beach offers a perfect spot to relax with palm trees all around. To add to the adrenaline rush during the monsoon, this beach also offers watersports. A timely visit is all it takes to get the best of Rishikonda Beach.

#4 Yarada

The hill way to reach the Yarada beach in Vizag can add to the special places to relish during the monsoon. The rocks, the golden sand, and the monsoon of Vizag can be a self-enriching experience in itself. Find your way through the Yarada village, you will go back there every time you visit Vizag.

#5 Araku

What more can you ask for when you have Araku coffee on one hand and the best weather in Vizag on the other? The 130 km distance from the city will add to the perfect long ride through the rains. And finally, when you make it to the valley, the coffee bean chocolates are all it takes for a jolly ride back home.