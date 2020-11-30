From reporting uncleared bins to taking a clogged drain to the notice of those concerned, Vizag citizens can register complaints about a range of issues pertaining to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). To register the complaint, citizens can either call the GVMC on a toll-free number or take to social media.

GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, on Sunday, notified the citizens of the different ways in which they can register a complaint pertaining to the municipal body. The citizens can either call 1800-4250-0009 (toll-free number) or send a WhatsApp message to 9666909192 to file their complaint with the GVMC. Social media platforms of Facebook and Twitter can also be used to inform the officials regarding a certain issue. While the complainants need to tag the official handle of GVMC in their complaint on Twitter, they may send a direct message to the municipal body’s page on Facebook.

Dear #Vizagites Plz bring any complaint pertaining to #GVMC through Twitter @GVMC_OFFICIAL Facebook – Greater #Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Smart City Toll free – 1800 4250 0009 Whatsapp 9666909192 pic.twitter.com/6SBwO0JWez — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) November 29, 2020

The complainants will have to provide their contact, the zone and ward details of the locality where the issue has been cited.

The GVMC has been taking several measures ahead of the Swachh Survekshan 2021. The personnel has been carrying out awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives in an effort to maintain clean surroundings and educate the citizens about the significance of ‘Swchhata’. Recently, the municipal body even conducted Swachha Visakha Marathon, promoting the significance of cleanliness and hygiene in Vizag, ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021. The marathon, led by the GVMC Commissioner, had people trying to sensitise the citizens to Swachhata.

In a bid to keep the surroundings clean & educate citizens about the importance of #Swachhata, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is carrying out regular cleanliness & door-to-door awareness drives.#MyCleanIndia pic.twitter.com/So4CjXcBAs — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) November 30, 2020