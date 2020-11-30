The upcoming waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada in Vizag is likely to be commissioned by this December. Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan team’s in January 2021, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up to speed up the process and complete the project.

In this regard, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana has been keeping a tab on the ongoing construction activities at the recycling plant. Earlier in November, the civic body’s chief inspected the progress of work at the waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada in Vizag. During the visit, she directed the Engineering Department officials to review the progress every Monday.

It may be noted that the GVMC had entered into an agreement with the Jindal ITF Urban Infrastructure Limited for the project in 2016. In 2018, around 18 acres of land at Kapuluppada was given on lease for a period of 25 years to build the plant. The civic body will reportedly be delivering 950 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis for the plant after the inauguration of the project. The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) will procure power from the plant for 25 years. The earlier scheduled commercial operation date was July 2020. However, the deadline has been extended to December due to the lockdown and labour issues.

Located 30 kilometers away from urban Visakhapatnam, the Kapuluppada dump yard has been operational since 2007. In December 2019, officials estimated that the 100-acre yard was home to nearly three lakh metric tonnes of solid waste. With this new initiative, as much as 15 MW of power will be generated from solid waste at the waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada.