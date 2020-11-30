IndiGo will be launching a flight service between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati from 1 December. The flight, which will ferry passengers on a daily basis, will fly via Vijayawada. Taking off from Visakhapatnam at 1:20 PM, IndiGo flight 6E 7247 will be landing in Vijayawada at 2:30 PM. After a 35 minute layover at Vijayawada, it will then leave for Tirupati at 3:05 PM and reach the destination at 4:40 PM.

In the return direction, IndiGo flight 6E 7293 from Tirupati will leave for Vijayawada at 10 AM. After reaching Vijayawada at 11:35 AM, the flight will be taking a scheduled 20-minute layover. It will then take off at 11:55 AM and reaching Visakhapatnam at 12:50 PM. It may be noted that the daily flight from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam too will be beginning services from 1 December.

On 1 December, IndiGo will also be launching a new Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada flight, which will take off from Visakhapatnam at 1:20 PM and land in Vijayawada at 2:30 PM. In the return direction, the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight will leave Vijayawada at 11:55 PM and reach Vizag at 12:50 PM.

Similarly, the Vijayawada-Tirupati flight will depart from Vijayawada at 3:05 PM and reach Tirupati at 4:40 PM. In the return direction, the Tirupati-Vijayawada flight will take off from Tirupati at 10:00 AM and reach Vijayawada at 11:35 AM.

Earlier in November, IndiGo completed 1,00,000 flights since lockdown. The tally included scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, CarGo charters, Air Bubble flights, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo reached the milestone with the operation of 6E 216 from Hyderabad to Varanasi on the morning of 11 November.