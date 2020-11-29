Winter is here and Vizag too has been witnessing the mercury drop steadily over the past few days. While the winter in Vizag might not be as harsh as that experienced in other parts of the country, the denizens certainly love snuggling up to cozy memories this season. There’s bound to be something more than sleeping for long hours! Here are 6 things that people in Vizag love doing during winter.

#1 Trip to Araku

If you live in Vizag and haven’t been here yet, you are missing out on our very own “Andhra’s Ooty.” The tranquillity of Araku provides the perfect escape to Vizagites. There are so many places one can visit amidst the picturesque landscape, lush forests, sprawling coffee plantations, and the distinct cultures that Araku has to offer. Don’t forget to taste the very famous bamboo chicken on your way back.

#2 Lambasingi

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats at an elevation of 1000 m above the sea level, Lambasingi is yet another tourist attraction that has drawn large crowds over the past few years. It is no wonder that this place is called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh. If one really wants to enjoy the beauty of nature and the bliss of waking up to foggy mornings, this is the place to head to! About a 100 km drive from the city of Vizag, Lambasingi is among the favourite destinations to hit during winter.

#3 Kartika Masam picnics

The winter season also brings forth the season of picnics and garden parties. And what better weather than this, to set out an outing with neighbours and family members. Vizag has some really interesting picnic spaces; right from Kailashgiri to Kambalakonda where not only can one enjoy the weather but also spend some quality time!

#4 Tea/coffee by the beach

If there is one constant in a Vizagite’s life, it’s the beach; the solution to all our problems, and who doesn’t enjoy morning walks on a foggy beach road followed by a hot mug of coffee or a cup of chai. The Arabica coffee hut by the beach brings home the aroma and taste of Araku’s coffee beans.

#5 Kambalakonda diaries

Kambalakonda is not just a scenic region in the Eastern Ghats of India but is also a great place for hiking and trekking especially during winters with its diverse fauna and flora. Grab your friends on a cold Sunday morning and go for it!

#5 Long drives!

Vizagites love long drives and with a coastline like ours, who wouldn’t? Friends, family, cool breeze, perfect playlist, the waves and the road leading up to Symbi Maggi! Oh and even Bheemili isn’t too far away by the way.