The medium of Animation is often adored by children and well, who wouldn’t want to enjoy such beautiful visuals and say goodbye to reality for a while. Even adults can take some time out to dive into the adventurous world. As we patiently wait for the arrival of Tom and Jerry as a film, we have compiled a list of few must-watch Animations for you. Here are 7 Animated movies that you should watch with your family, and if you have more time, check out their sequels too.

List of 7 must-watch Animated movies that’ll bring back your childhood:

#1 The Lion King

Who hasn’t heard of The Lion King? If you haven’t but your children have, it’s high time you watch it. This 1994 Animated Musical Drama film produced by Walt Disney Pictures is an absolute spectacle. Right from “Circle of Life” to “Hakuna Matata,” this movie will continue to remain one of Disney’s most beautiful creations. The songs, the emotion, and its plot truly make it a cinematic masterpiece.

#2 Frozen

“Let it go, let it go, can’t hold it back anymore,” if there is one English song you are bound to know, it is this. This 2013 Animated Musical Fantasy produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is a magical journey of self-discovery. A celebration of sisterhood against an enchanting snowbound backdrop. Snow never looked this good on screen and Olaf is an absolute heart stealer.

#3 Shrek

Based on a 1990 fairy tale book, this 2001 Animated Comedy Film directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson is a thrilling quest filled with adventure and excitement. Spread across genres and a well brought out element of humour, the movie is absolutely marvellous. This movie isn’t just entertaining but it has a lot to learn from and imbibe. Prepare yourselves to fall in love with the character of Shrek.

#4 The Incredibles

If you love superheroes, you got to watch this movie ASAP. This Pixar Animation production is an animated superhero film released by Walt Disney Pictures back in 2004. The Incredibles is indeed an incredibly made movie. This classic is a celebration of family and is a winner of all ages. The characters, the action-packed sequences, and the animation, everything about this film is absolutely top-notch.

#5 Kung Fu Panda

Pandas are undeniably cute and if you still don’t agree, this one’s for you. This DreamWorks Animation franchise had its first release back in 2008 and it is no doubt that it had their biggest opening for a non-sequel film. Though predictable with its humour, action, visuals, and great music, this computer-animated comedy film makes for an exceptionally well-crafted movie. Po’s adorable character is an absolute delight.

#6 UP

This 2009 Animated comedy-drama film is a Pixar Animation Production and truly proves that no one is too old to live an adventure. It is an extremely heart touching, funny, and exciting adventure. A 78-year old’s lifelong dream comes true as he flies always in his house, with thousands of balloons tied to it. Truly a spectacular animation and a delightful watch! This family movie is a must-watch.

#7 How to Train Your Dragon

This 2010 Animated action fantasy film is another DreamWorks Animation production that you must watch. You will love the bond between the protagonist Hiccup with his dragon Toothless, which is quite hilarious. Offering an enchanting and exciting ride, HTTYD has some stunning visuals and vocals. Sit along with your family on a Sunday evening with some popcorn and enjoy this engaging entertainer.