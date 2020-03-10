Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies announced in Vizag 

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag has released a recruitment notification to fill in 51 vacancies for Designer, Junior Supervisor, Office Assistant and various other jobs. The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website. There is a fee of Rs 200/-, for General and OBC candidates. There is no fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates. The last date to apply for the aforementioned posts is 7 April, 2020.

As per the Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment jobs notification, openings in each disciple, are as follows:

Designer (Mechanical) – 10

Designer (Electrical) – 3

Junior Supervisor (Mechanical) – 7

Junior Supervisor (Electrical) – 9

Junior Supervisor (Civil) – 7

Office Assistant – 9

Junior Fire Inspector – 4

Driver – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the posts should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate (in all semesters/years), in qualifying diploma examinations. The minimum age for applying is 18 years (as on 07-04-2020). The maximum age is 25 years (as on 07-04-2020) for Office Assistants and 30 years for Junior Fire Inspectors. The maximum age for the rest of the posts is 28 years.

Selection Procedure for jobs in Hindustan Shipyard:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will have to take a computer-based test. The shortlisted candidates, from the online test, will be called in for a personal interview in Vizag.

Payscale:

The selected candidates will be offered a monthly emolument of Rs 24,000.