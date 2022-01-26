Republic Day commemorates the Indian Defence Forces and their valour. War sequences, RAW agents, secret missions and historical battles have always been popular subjects for many movies across India. Apart from being a national holiday, the ongoing pandemic, and rise in COVID-19 cases, will see a number of families choosing to stay at home on Republic Day. So what better way to spend time, on Republic Day, than catching up on popular Hindi patriotic movies. Many such movies are available on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and Jio Cinema.

Here is the list of a few Hindi movies to watch on Republic Day:

#1 Shershaah

Shershaah is a Hindi war film directed by Vishnu Varadhan under Dharma Productions. The movie is the life story of Captain Vikram Batra (a brave soldier who sacrificed his life during the Kargil war). The role of Vikram Batra is played by Sidharth Malhotra. The film stars Kiara Advani, Nikitin Dheer, and Shataf Figar in supporting roles. The movie portrays Vikram Batra’s life from his teenage days, his first posting in the army, and finally the day he was martyred in the Kargil War.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is a Hindi historic drama film based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The plot revolves around the Indian Army soldiers who strongly defend Bhuj base (Air Force base) from being overrun. A team of three hundred local women help to reconstruct the airbase during the enemy fire. The film is inspired by a true incident that had happened during the 1971 war.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#3 Border

Border is a Hindi war film based on Indo Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles. It is based on real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Mother India

Mother India is a 1957 Hindi musical drama, directed by Mehboob Khan. The movie is an evergreen Hindi classic starring Nargis and Sunil Dutt in lead roles. This classic was nominated for the Oscar Award as the Best Foreign Language Film in the 30th Academy Awards (1958). This is certainly one of the vintage patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

#5 Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India is a 2001 Hindi fictional film starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. The plot revolves around the 1893 Victorian period when a cricket match was played as a matter of prestige. Lagaan movie is produced by Aamir Khan.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Netflix

#6 Raazi

Raazi is a Hindi spy thriller movie, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The plot revolves around the instances before the 1971 Indo Pakistan War. A woman Indian agent secret agent marries a Pakistani Military officer to help the Indian Research and Analysis Wing ( RAW). The lead character Sehmat (played by Alia Bhat) establishes communication channels for the agents in India.

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video