However exciting thriller and horror movies can be, mythological dramas based on the age-old tales of the gods have a different vibe to them. Blended with some fiction, these movies are sure to make anyone wonder if such powerful beings really roamed the Earth. Filmmakers never failed to impress the audience with this genre and the success of movies such as 300 Rise of an Empire and Troy are some of the best examples.

Here is a list of the best mythological movies that must be on your watchlist.

Gods of Egypt

Gods of Egypt is one of the most talked-about mythological movies for its stunning visuals and engaging storyline. Featuring the Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the Egyptian god, Horus, the plot revolves around the rift between two mighty forces. Seth, the god of violence, storms, and the underworld, kills his brother, Osiris, the king of Egypt, to take over the throne. It leads to a battle between Horus, the son of Osiris, and Seth. Gods of Egypt stars Gerard Butler, Brenton Thwaites, Courtney Eaton, and others in supporting roles and was directed by Alex Proyas.

Clash of the Titans

Based on Greek mythology, Clash of the Titans is a 2010 film directed by Louis Leterrier. Set in ancient Greece, the plot of the movie revolves around Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus, one of the big three gods. Hades, the god of the underworld, captures Andromeda, the princess of Argos. Perseus sets on a mission to rescue the princess during which he has to face the mythical beast, Kraken. Clash of the Titans stars Sam Worthington, Ralph Fiennes, Alexa Davalos, and others in lead roles.

Wrath of the Titans

The sequel to Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans, was released in 2012. Set 10 years after the first instalment, the plot revolves around how the rift between the gods gives rise to the titan Kronos, the father of the big three. Hades, the god of the underworld, and Ares, the god of war, capture Zeus with the aim to use his power to revive Kronos. Upon learning this, Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus, heads to Tartarus to rescue his father and stop the evil titan from coming back to life.

Hercules

Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, this 2014 mythological film revolves around the Greek demigod Hercules, the son of Zeus. Upon completing his Twelve Labours, Hercules, with his friends, travels across Greece offering his services in return for gold. The king of Thrace approaches him to save the kingdom from a threat. Hercules keeps having flashbacks of his bitter past and is up against the enemies of Thrace while fighting the demons from his past. Rebecca Ferguson, Rufus Sewell, Aksel Hennie, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, and others feature in crucial roles in this movie directed by Brett Ratner.

Immortals

Immortals is a 2011 mythological film directed by Tarsem Singh and stars Henry Cavill in the lead role. The plot revolves around Theseus, a mortal chosen by the gods to fight evil. Hyperion, an evil king, is determined to awaken the titans from Tartarus. Theseus is now up against the evil king and his army of beasts. Immortals features Luke Evans, Stephen Dorff, and others in supporting roles.

Noah

Based on the biblical character Noah and the legend of Noah’s Ark, this movie was directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot revolves around Noah, who is believed to have predicted a catastrophic flood that will engulf the world in order to free it from sinful humans. The movie stars Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, and others in crucial roles.

