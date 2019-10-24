Heavy rainfall disrupts train operations at Vizianagaram railway station

Heavy rainfall has hit railway operations in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Railway tracks have been submerged at the Vizianagaram railway station because of the relentless rainfall over the past few days. Due to this, train operations at the Vizianagaram railway station have been suspended and 3 trains in the region have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains reportedly include train no. 58526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express, which was going to depart from Visakhapatnam railway station (VSKP) on Thursday; train no. 58525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam passenger, scheduled to depart from Brahmapur railway station (BAM) on Friday; train no. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursday and train no. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity-Express from Bhubaneswar (BBS) on Friday.

The signals for trains at the Vizianagaram railway station have also been affected by the rainfall. Fortunately, the water has begun to recede from the tracks.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Goa have also been lashed by heavy rainfall, apart from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) ‘All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin‘, heavy to very rainfall is expected in the southern and eastern states of India over the next three days. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to happen in these areas. A warning has been issued in the coastal areas to not venture into the sea.