TTD trust board proposes ban on sale and consumption of liquor in Tirupati

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, on Wednesday, decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh Government, requesting a ban on sale and consumption of liquor in Tirupati. Presently, there is a liquor ban in the temple town of Tirumala, which is atop the hill. The TTD trust board has asked for this ban to be extended to the city of Tirupati, which acts as the entrance to Tirumala.

The decision to propose a liquor ban in Tirupati was made, among many, by the TTD trust board when it convened a meeting, headed by the board chairman, YV Subba Reddy. After the meeting, YV Subba Reddy explained how Tirupati and Tirumala are both inseparable pilgrim centers. He also said that the board’s proposal to ban alcohol in Tirupati is in line with the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to have a phased prohibition on alcohol around the state.

On 1 October 2019, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government took control of 3,500 shops in Andhra Pradesh, which will be run by the state government-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

Other decisions taken in the TTD trust board meeting include- redesigning of Garuda flyover project, the takeover of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, Spiritual City at Alipiri, Balaji reservoir project and plastic ban at Tirumala.