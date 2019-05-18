Heat wave predicted across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another heat wave warning in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from May 18th to 20th. The maximum temperatures in these areas are expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is expected to continue into the next week as well. Reportedly, Visakhapatnam, despite being torched in the blazing sun on Saturday, is forecasted experience some relief in the form of cloud cover and thunderstorms while the temperature in Telangana’s capital city, Hyderabad is expected to stay at 42 degrees over the coming week.

An increase in the temperatures by 1.6-3 degrees can be expected during 18th to 20th May and these conditions are likely to prevail over the next week as well.

As a measure to stay cool during the heatwave, many buttermilk and water kiosks have been set up around the city.

Here are a few tips to stay cool during the heatwave: