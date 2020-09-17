Wishes have been pouring from the early hours of the day as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday on Thursday. Several prominent figures from different fields of work took to social media to convey birthday wishes to the Indian Prime Minister. Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli were among the world leaders who extended their greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to PM @narendramodi, conveying greetings to him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/2EKOIyVJrY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2020

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Several national leaders too, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who posted birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi via Twitter.

Wishing our Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless him with a long and healthy life dedicated to the service of the nation. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 17, 2020

.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

My greetings to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his 70th Birthday. I wish him a healthy and successful year ahead. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2020

I extend my warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. May you be blessed with the best of health to lead the nation through these testing times. My best wishes are with you! pic.twitter.com/PeSyu5JxLE — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 17, 2020

Marking the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been observing “Sewa Saptah” from 14 September. As part of the week-long programme, the party has been organising several events like blood donation camps, food donation, etc to celebrate PM Modi’s 70th birthday.