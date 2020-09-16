In line with the Central government’s order, a COVID-19 testing facility has been set up at Visakhapatnam airport for international passengers arriving in the city. However, getting tested at the facility has not been made mandatory.

Speaking about the protocol to be followed by the international passengers, Visakhapatnam Airport Director M Raja Kishore told Yo! Vizag, “According to the guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Andhra Pradesh state government, individuals are required to undergo institutional quarantine for a week. If the test results are negative, they will be required to observe home quarantine for seven days. However, those carrying an RT-PCR negative report are allowed to journey onward and can also seek exemption from institutional quarantine. For this exemption, the RT-PCR test has to be conducted at least 96 hours before the journey.”

Mr Raja Kishore mentioned that the international passengers will have to upload their RT-PCR test results at spandana.ap.gov.in at least 72 hours prior to their arrival to Visakhapatnam in order to receive an exemption from institutional quarantine. He shared that those who fail to produce the required documents can avail the testing facility to avoid institutional quarantine.

Shedding light on the COVID-19 testing centre, the Visakhapatnam Airport Director said, “This initiative was taken in association with the Andhra Pradesh state government. The facility is currently operating at the airport for all the international passengers arriving in Vizag. In compliance with the standards of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), Rapid Antigen Test is available at a charge of Rs 500. As the test results will be declared immediately, those who test negative will be referred to home quarantine and the others will be shifted to COVID care centres in the city.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Visakhapatnam airport authorities have been following strict measures to contain the spread. Apart from screening the incoming passengers, the personnel has been sanitizing and disinfecting different areas within the airport premises regularly. It may be noted that Visakhapatnam airport was recently accredited for good hygienic practices.