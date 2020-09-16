Over the past 24 hours, 462 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam as the district logged in over 40,000 recoveries so far. As per the bulletin released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, the total count reached 45,749 on Wednesday with 325 new cases being reported. While the active COVID-19 cases stood at 5119 the total number of recoveries in Visakhapatnam touched 40,291. The death toll reached 339 with two more patients succumbing to the novel virus.

As per the COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam on 16 September, the district accounts for 57 very active clusters, 112 active clusters, 549 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, 211 are VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 114 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 8835 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 62 patients passed away due to the virus as the state’s toll touched 5105. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 5,89,865. While 90,279 cases are marked active, 4,94,481 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 10,845 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh has tested 48,06,879 samples so far.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India registered the highest number of single-day recoveries in a single day. 82,961 COVID patients were cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals, thereby pushing the recovery rate to 78.53%. A press release stated that the gap between the recovered and active cases has crossed 29 lakh on Wednesday (29,46,427). Reportedly, the number of recovered cases is nearly 4 times (3.96) the number of active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu compose close to 60% of the active cases, it further revealed. It may be noted that India reported as many as 90,123 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday as the tally across the country surpassed the 5 million mark.