The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has released a notification for the recruitment of ward volunteers across eight different zones in the city. A total of 1,264 vacancies for ward volunteers have been announced. The GVMC has invited the unemployed youth of Visakhapatnam to register themselves between 8 February to 17 February 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Applicant must have cleared either 10th class state board examination or an equivalent examination

2. The applicant must be a resident of the ward they wish to work in

3. The applicant’s age must be 18 years old as on 18 February 2020

4. The candidate must be within the age of 35.

Application Procedure for recruitment of GVMC ward volunteers:

Job seekers must send applications to their respective zone commissioner’s office. Applicants can obtain the forms from the zonal office.

Required Documents:

The applicant must furnish their Aadhar Card details, proof of address, caste certificate and pass certificate from the education board along with the application form.

Officials will treat each zone as a unit, within which the applicants will be shortlisted, and given the employment opportunity.