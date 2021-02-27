The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh), a 100-day programme, in a bid to achieve “bin-free, litter-free, and garbage-free” cities across the state. As part of the programme, which was launched on 24 February, municipal bodies across Andhra Pradesh are required to carry out certain tasks and sensitise citizens on the importance of waste segregation for effective waste management. Taking on the initiative, the GVMC has chalked out plans to make Vizag garbage-free and bin-free within 100 days.

Speaking with Yo! Vizag, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry shared, “Under CLAP, we are focussing on clearing the roads of debris and other waste, promoting segregation of dry and wet waste at the source, improving the door-to-door collection of waste and transportation of the same to the dump yard, desilting the drains and reducing the number of dumper bins in the city. We are also planning to increase the number of vehicles allotted for the door-to-door collection of waste to enhance efficiency.”

Stating that these activities are being taken up and reviewed on a daily basis, Dr Sastry added that raising awareness among the public is another key aspect of CLAP. “Through IEC (Information, Education, and Communication), we are looking to raise awareness among the public on the importance of waste segregation and following responsible waste disposal methods.”

An Initiative towards achieving a "Bin Free- Litter Free- Garbage Free" Visakhapatnam, CLean Andhra Pradesh(CLAP) program was started from 24th Feb,2021.

The GVMC authorities have decided to implement the programme sachivalayam-wise to achieve the goal of making Vizag garbage-free. Also, the focus is likely to primarily lie in slums, public places and highly polluted areas in the city.

Earlier this week, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi directed the GVMC officials that the works under CLAP should be implemented effectively. Equipping the vehicles under the public health department with GPS trackers, increasing the number of transfer stations, setting up a park at the vacant space near the Kapuluppada dumping yard were among the suggestions made by the Principal Secretary. She also lauded the unique initiatives being taken up by the GVMC and said that such initiatives will stand as examples for other muncipalities.