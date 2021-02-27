They say it’s the journey that matters. However, we are all about the destination here at the City of Destiny, Vizag. We have a place for every kind of traveller. You can mingle with the locals at RK Beach, try your hand at different aquatic adventures at Rushikonda, or go on a food and history tour of the city. One such beautiful place a little further North of Vizag is Bheemunipatnam, also known as Bheemili.

This town’s history dates back to the 17th Century. During that period, Bheemili had one of the most prominent Dutch settlements in India. The East Indian Company housed its port in this city. The fort built by them proved to be a significant trading link through the East Coast. Owing to its history, there are few sites in Bheemili that reflect British and Dutch architecture. Few of such structures being the Clock Tower constructed by the British, the Dutch cemetery which is also one of the oldest Christian cemeteries in the state, and St. Peter’s church.

It is not just the history that makes Bheemili unique. Bheemili’s beach is where the river Gosthani unites with the mighty Bay of Bengal. The river originates from the Anantagiri Hills of the Eastern Ghats. As you walk on the white sand beach, you’ll see the contrast in the calm waters of Gosthani effortlessly joining the chaotic eastern sea. Plan a perfect weekend getaway at any one of the many resorts overlooking the magnificent Sagarasangamam. Dotted with coconut and palm plantations across the shore, Bheemili also is perfect for you to flaunt your photography skills in Vizag.

This quaint coastal town is located approximately 20 km from Vizag city centre. With the road leading up to Bheemili going parallel to the bay on one side and green hills on the other, you only gear up for the beauty that lies ahead.