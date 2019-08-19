GVMC tracks down more unauthorised constructions in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) continues to track down unauthorised constructions in the city. The Town Planning Section of the city’s municipal body has identified five buildings in Visakhapatnam that need to be razed down for flouting rules. As reported earlier, the building owned by Peela Vijayalaxmi, wife of ex-MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, was partially demolished by the GVMC officials on Saturday.

As per a note by the GVMC Town Planning Section, the details of the unauthorised constructions identified are as follows:

Ward Location Owner U.C/Deviation/Encroachment 70 L.P. no. 25/93, Ganesh Nagar, Chinamushidiwada P. Lalitha Stilt floor for parking + G+2 floors approved vide BA No. 1086/1890/B/Z6/ CDA/2018 70 Plot No. 7 Part, S.No. 31 of Purushothapuram, M. Venkata Trinadha & others Stilt floor for parking + G+2 floors approved vide BA No. 1086/3960/B/Z6/P AM/2018 70 Side D.No. 1-70/4, Ganesh Nagar, Chinamushidiwada — Unauthorized construction of First Floor centering 6 Sy.no.149/1p of Yendada village, Sagar nagar , Div.no 6. V.Satyanarayana Second floor centering over existing G+1 13 Sy.No. 32/3, Resapuvanipale m (V) at Dwaraka Nagar Peela.Vijay alaxmi W/o. Peela Govinda Satyanarayana unauthorized construction of Stilt, Ground+4 Upper floors building

It may be noted that in Ward 70 of Visakhapatnam, the officials got down to demolishing three unauthorised constructions.

Earlier, the GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana had mentioned that close to 10,000 illegal constructions were identified in Vizag. The GVMC had launched a demolition drive in a crackdown on unauthorised constructions across Visakhapatnam.