GVMC inspector attacked by building owner during demolition drive in Vizag

Sometimes a routine day at work can turn into something different. The building inspector of a demolition team, from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), was attacked by the owner of a building on Friday.

Continuing the GVMC demolition drive against illegal structures in the city, the demolition team reached a building on the 33 Ft. road in Thatichetlapalem on Friday. This building had an additional floor constructed without the required permission.

As reported by New Indian Express, when the demolition team arrived at the building, the owner, along with a few of his own people, attacked the GVMC Inspector. The motive was to force them to call off the demolition. However, even though the building inspector, Mr. Venkateshwara Rao suffered a neck injury, his team proceeded to demolish the illegally constructed floor. The Four Town police reached the spot and detained the attackers. A case has been booked against the unruly group for attacking a GVMC official during the demolition drive.

Following orders from the State Government, the City Planning Wing Officials of GVMC, led by Chief City Planner Vidyullate, have been tracking illegal buildings and structures including those that are found violating norms. So far, dozens of these structures have been razed to the ground with 13 of them being demolished on Friday alone.