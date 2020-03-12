GVMC elections 2020: Officials review arrangements in Visakhapatnam

GVMC Elections 2020: In wake of the upcoming local body elections, which are set to begin on 21 March, 2020, the state police officials have beefed up security measures in Andhra Pradesh. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Vizag undergoes hassle-free polls.

Ahead of elections, the In-charge GVMC Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao, along with the Additional Commissioner, Thameem Ansariya, visited Gajuwaka (Ward – 5) and reviewed the arrangements on 11 March, 2020. The officials met the Returning Officer of Gajuwaka, and Zonal Commissioner, Sridhar along with other staff and inspected the polling equipment. The electoral staff has been instructed to set up signboards so that the nominees can find their way to the Returning Officer easily. Later, the Additional Commissioner visited Zone – 2 and Zone – 3 to monitor the facilities available there.

Addl Commissioner Thameem Ansariya IAS inspected the arrangements for the nominations of upcoming ULB elections in Zone 2 and Zone 3. pic.twitter.com/denJL8mBMN — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 11, 2020

As reported earlier, around 300 polling stations have been identified, as being sensitive, in Visakhapatnam District. In this regard, a total of 10,600 security personnel has been deployed to control the situation. Eleven mandals in the district also fall under the ‘sensitive’ category. Nearly 50 Greyhounds, 40 platoons from the AP Special Police (APSP),12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams, and the Armed Reserved Police have been deployed in those areas.

Technology has also been amped up, with the police utilising drone cameras and web-casting all polling stations, in order to keep a hawk-eye on malpractices. Additionally, women security forces have been trained, and deployed, by the police to ensure safety and security.