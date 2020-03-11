Visakhapatnam district administration gears up for GVMC elections

Visakhapatnam district administration has been gearing up with the GVMC elections set to take place for the first time in thirteen years. Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to go to local body polls between 21 March and 29 March.

Apart from planning strict security measures, the officials have been making other elaborate arrangements to ensure that Visakhapatnam witnesses hassle-free elections. A total of 1,712 polling stations, complete with presiding officers and other staff, are being set up for the voters. As per reports, 10,600 people have already been deployed as staff in various positions.

In line with the arrangements, Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand and in-charge GVMC Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao convened a meeting with top officials in the city and reviewed all the arrangements ahead of the polls.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, i/c Commissioner GVMC P Koteswara Rao, conducted meeting with all nodal officers of GVMC ULB Elections. Joint Collectors L Shiva Shankar, M Venu Gopal Reddy, Addl Commissioner GVMC Thameem Ansariya participated.

Giving out instructions for setting up polling booths, P Koteswara Rao said that a reception centre must be set up for distribution and receiving of polling material. Zonal Commissioners were directed to prepare route maps for returning offices and their assistants in respective wards. Saying that the model code of conduct must be followed without fail, he urged the officials to appoint nodal officers at the earliest and keep the electoral roll handy. Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansariya and other top officials attended the review meeting ahead of the GVMC elections.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena elaborated on the security arrangements in place for the elections after a review meeting on Tuesday. He said that all polling stations will be webcast while flying squads and surveillance teams keep a hawk-eye on malpractices including bribery ahead of the GVMC elections. He assured that the special teams would act immediately on the complaints received. The Police Commissioner also added that all rowdy-sheeters have been under strict surveillance, and have been asked to surrender their weapons with valid firearm licences.