Every year, hundreds of people fall prey to seasonal diseases including dengue and malaria in Vizag. In order to prevent the onset of the infections, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is stepping up measures across the city.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, informed that the civic body is strategically working towards tackling the infections. Sharing further details, he said, “We have conducted workshops to educate Sanitary Inspectors, Health Secretaries, and ward-level Sanitation Secretaries to identify the breeding points. The concerned authorities will conduct door-to-door surveillance and inspect the households.”

The stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that can cause a host of illnesses such as malaria, filaria, dengue, and chikungunya. To prevent seasonal infections, the sanitation staff at the GVMC have been instructed to eradicate water stagnation. Noting the initiatives taken up by the GVMC, Dr KSLG Sastry said, “Under the supervision of the sanitary inspectors, the staff has been conducting awareness programmes to sensitise the citizens. With campaigns like ‘Friday-Dry day’, we are able to educate the public.”

Apart from these campaigns, the civic body is conducting regular drain maintenance sessions. According to the GVMC CMO, the major drains are being maintained by the Engineering Department and the minor ones are being taken care of by the Public Health Department. The GVMC employed special teams of Malaria workers and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. These special teams carry out the Anti-Larval Operations, including fogging and spraying operations.

Sharing the current situation of vector-borne infections, Dr KSLG Sastry mentioned that Vizag witnessed a significant drop in infections this season. Speaking further, he said, “This year around, very few cases of dengue and malaria have been reported in Vizag. However, we will continue to work round the clock to eliminate the water stagnation to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.”