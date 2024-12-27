The Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, has issued guidelines for hotels, pubs and clubs on dos and don’ts on the New Year’s Eve.

The hotels, pubs and clubs have been advised to take prior permission from the police for conduct of special events on 31 December night. Installation of CCTV cameras equipped with sound system is mandatory at entry and exit points. Similar arrangement should be made at the parking areas.

Event organisers should make proper arrangements, utilising security guards for traffic regulation and safety of visitors. Venues should have more entry and exit points.

Organisers should take proper care with regard to costumes and dances to ensure there would be no obscenity.

Owners of resorts should appoint supervisors to prevent those in an inebriated condition from entering swimming pools.

No one with weapons should be allowed to enter the event premises.

Sound levels should be below 45 decibels at the events and minors should not be allowed to the programmes meant for couples.

The organisers should make their own arrangements for parking of vehicles and ensure non-disruption of vehicular traffic.

Participants in the events should not be allowed to have any narcotic drugs with them.

‘She teams’ are being deployed at the places like Novotel hotel junction, RK Beach, Bhimili, Gajuwaka and Pendurthi and women, in case of inconvenience, they can approach the teams.

In a press note issued, the Visakhapatnam CP has warned the violators of the guidelines for New Year’s eve of facing severe action.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu