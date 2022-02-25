The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), the world’s leading peer-to-peer network of successful business leaders, is hosting the Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) in association with GITAM (Deemed to be University) at Vizag. as Platinum Sponsors of the event. GSEA is a global competition of university students, operating revenue-generating businesses, the annual contest recognizes the most promising young entrepreneurs in the nation. The EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (EO GSEA) is the premier global competition for students who own and operate a for-profit and/or social enterprise structured business while attending college or university.

As the premier global competition for undergraduate students, GSEA represents more than 1,700 prominent student entrepreneurs from more than 61 countries. Built on a mission to inspire students to start and grow entrepreneurial ventures, GSEA brings global visibility to pioneering student business owners. EO Andhra Pradesh is hosting the India national Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) finals for this year on 25-26th February 2022 in Vizag. Over 14 chapters of the EO are participating in the finals with about 28 contestants from across India. Additionally, a very interesting boot camp for the student participants will be set up on 25 February and a very educative lineup of speakers from across India will be present at the event. The competition will take place on 25 & 26 February 2022, at GITAM (Deemed to be University) at Vizag. The student entrepreneurs will be judged by a panel of 20 notable judges over a period of two days

7 emerging champions from this round of the competition will proceed to the Global Finals and will be in the running to win cash prizes and a bouquet of donated business products and services including web services, PR, consulting and more. The competition will also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect and share experiences to learn and grow their businesses. Last year’s state winner, Ambula Gopi Raja, from Andhra Pradesh won the GSEA 2021 India National Finals and went on to win the Together We Grow Award, for the student who demonstrates a commitment to encouraging growth and well-being among fellow competitors at the GSEA Global Finals. Ambula was unanimously elected by his peers for the award. He’s making a mark at the global level proving yet again that Andhra Pradesh has a deep-rooted and strong culture of entrepreneurship.