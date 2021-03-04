Garib Rath special express trains 02740/02739 between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will soon be hitting the track.

As per the information provided by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, train 02740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam superfast special train will leave Secunderabad at 8:30 PM daily, with effect from 1 April 2021 It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7:40 AM.

In the return direction, train 02739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad superfast special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:40 PM daily, with effect from 2 April 2021. It will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 8:10 AM.

The Garib Rath trains will be taking halts at 9 stations between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. The stops include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Anakapalle, and Duvvada.

The composition of the trains includes 18 third AC coaches and 2 generator motor cars.

Mr Tripathi further requested passengers to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking a journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Passengers have also been requested to share their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive timely SMS updates about trains viz. train cancellation, change of timings, among others.

Last week, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced that train services between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur will be extended in view of the public demand.