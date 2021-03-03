Indian Idol, which aired first in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television, continues to remain one of the popular music reality shows in the country. Ever since its inception, the programme has been garnering appreciation for showcasing the musical prowess of talented singers. As many as eleven seasons, including two Indian Idol Junior seasons, have been aired so far. Bringing laurels to the city, as many as three contestants from Vizag grabbed the nation’s attention with their incredible performances on the Indian Idol stage. As we await yet another eventful weekend with electrifying and soulful renditions, here is the list of contestants from Vizag who sparkled brightly at Indian Idol.

List of contestants from Vizag in Indian Idol:

#1 Shanmukha Priya

Performing since the age of five, her TV debut was marked in 2008 with ‘Little Champs’ that pushed her into the limelight. Ever since there’s no looking back for this young singer from Vizag. With The Voice India Kids’ and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in Hindi, Shanmukha Priya further honed her skills as a singer. The seventeen-year-old from Vizag who is currently vying for the Indian Idol 12 title, is known for her exceptional yodelling skills. Last week, the young singer swept the judges and the audience off their feet with her electrifying performance to the track ‘Aye Bachchu’. Showing her support, the Miss India Runner-up, Manya Singh, crowned Shanmukha Priya saying that every girl has the right to feel like a princess.

#2 LV Revanth

Born and brought up in Srikakulam, Revnath’s family shifted to Vizag when he was still studying in school. With neither formal training as a child nor a musical background in the family, he began to partake in singing competitions right from his fourth form. Keen to prove his mettle, he took part in television reality shows like Sapta Swaralu and Super Singer. After bagging the title of Super Singer, the South Indian film industry opened its doors to Revanth. It was ‘Manohari’ from Baahubali: The Beginning, which brought a thumping response from the public and national-level recognition to the singer. After winning season 9 of Indian Idol, the ex-contestant went on to sing tracks from Premam, Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindam, and other films.

#3 Sireesha Bhagavatula

Fondly called Chitra Ji of Indian Idol 12, Sireesha’s voice is as soothing as that of the legendary singer. Trained in Carnatic music, Sireesha had previously participated in Super Singer 6. It was during this period, she was noticed by one of the top music directors of the country, AR Rahman. Mesmerised by her vocals, the musician offered the youngster to sing three tracks in his films. Currently ruling the roost on Indian Idol 12, the 21-year-old engineer has been enthralling the viewers with her versatile singing with each passing episode. During the last episode, she stunned the audiences with her rendition of the popular song from Rangeela, ‘Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua’