The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced that train services between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur will be extended in view of the public demand.

As per a press note, train 08516 from Visakhapatnam to Jagdalpur special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6:45 AM, with effect from 1 March 2021, and will reach Jagdalpur on the same day at 4:25 PM.

In the return direction, train 08515 from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam special expresses will leave Jagdalpur daily at 9:55 AM, with effect from 2 March 2021, and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8:20 PM.

The trains will be taking halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, and Kotpar Road between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur.

The composition of the trains includes one Vistadome Coach-1 (up to Araku), one Sleeper Class Coach, eight Second Class reserved Coaches, and two Second Class (reserved) cum Luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

Issuing the press note, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, AK Tripathi requested passengers to strictly follow all the health protocol while undertaking journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Passengers have also been requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update about train services viz. train cancellation, change of timings etc.