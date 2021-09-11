The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials, on Saturday, made multiple arrests and seized large amounts of ganja from various rural locations near Vizag.

In one of these ganja smuggling cases, an auto was coming from Chintapalli Road when SEB personnel were inspecting vehicles at Gabbada near Narsipatnam. An auto was noticed to have stopped suspiciously at a distance. As the SEB officials approached the auto, they found that the driver was not in it. When the teams searched the auto, they found 130 kilograms of ganja.

At another checkpoint, SEB officials seized 70 kg ganja in a car near Gabbada Bridge in Narsipatnam near Vizag. A further 36 kg was seized from a scooter near Rolugunta mandal in Peddapeta, while the accused had escaped. The SEB officials also seized the scooter as evidence. He was later identified on the basis of the Aadhaar card found in the scooter and arrested.

Another 16 kg of ganja was seized at Golugonda Mandal near Vizag. Additionally, 240 kg of ganja was found stored in eight bags in a forest area in Ravulapalem suburb.

Based on reliable information, the SEB officials caught more 15 kg ganja being smuggled through the Chilakalagedda forest check post in an auto. The police officials seized the auto. During similar checks, three persons were arrested and 22 kg of ganja was seized at Gowripatnam junction in Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam District.

Recently, Yo! Vizag had had a chat with an SEB official and tried to decode the ganja problem in the district. In that feature, the SEB official had revealed that they plan to grab the ganja while it is being supplied out of the agency areas.