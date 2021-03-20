According to a Government Order, released on 19 March 2021, Dr G. Srijana, IAS, once again, has been assigned the post of Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The order was released by the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Adityanath Das, IAS. He also stated that Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, IAS, who was serving as the GVMC Commissioner, has been reinstated to her earlier role as the Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), headquartered in Visakhapatnam. Ms Nagalakshmi had taken up the post of the GVMC Commissioner in February 2021; under which, she had directed the Vizag municipal polls.

To recall, over a month ago, Dr Gummalla Srijana (IAS) was transferred, as per the orders passed by the State Election Commissioner. Reportedly, she was asked to report to the General Administration Department in Amaravati for details on further posting.

During her earlier tenure, as the GVMC Commissioner starting from 2019, Ms Srijana, contributed significantly towards the overall development of Vizag. Initially, when she came to Vizag, her agenda was to see a clean and green Vizag and to provide safe drinking water. With her active interaction with the public on social media platforms, she was well received by the citizens of the city. She also made national headlines for cutting her maternity leave short and reporting for duty, 22 days post her child’s birth.