We are still not over the spectacular periodic drama RRR from last Friday and this Friday is already here with a lot of movies making their way for theatrical release. If you are waiting for this weekend, these Ugadi releases are sure to keep you entertained. Enjoy this new year with family and friends with these theatrical releases this 1st week of April.

From Mishan impossible to Morbius, here is a list of movies with a theatrical release this 1st week of April.

#1 Mishan Impossible

The story revolves around an investigative journalist who along with her colleagues take three young kids to nab the country’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim with the aim of getting rich in a short span of time. The movie is directed by Swaroop RSJ and the cast includes Taps Pannu, Ravindra Vijay and others in lead roles. Watch the movie on 1 April in a theatre near you.

#2 Attack: Part 1

Starring the action hero John Abraham and Bollywood stars Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the action sci-fi thriller is all set to make its theatrical debut this week on 1 April 2022. The story revolves around an ex-army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to terms as India’s first super-soldier who was created to combat the rampant terror across the county. The movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

#3 Idiot

A comedy horror directed by Rambhala, it is a Tamil movie releasing this Friday. Starring Shiva and Nikki Galrani in lead roles, the movie which was postponed for release multiple times is finally making its way. Watch the movie in a theatre near you.

#4 Selfie

Yet another Tamil movie releasing this week is directed by the debutant director Mathimaaran. The action thriller features GV Prakash and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles. Watch the movie in a theatre near you.

#5 Morbius

The action-adventure movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa. Starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona in lead roles the movie is set for a theatrical release this Friday. The story is based on Spider-man comics, where a scientist tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. In the process, he inflicts himself with a condition similar to a vampire including a thirst for blood. See how he eventually becomes one of Spider Man’s nemeses.

Let us know which of these theatrical releases you will be watching this 1st week of April.