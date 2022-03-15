As the theatres have reopened with a bang, more and more movies have been scheduled for release to keep you entertained. As Fridays become a hot day of the week again, the theatres have regained their lost charm. If you are wondering what movies to watch at the theatre this week before they are replaced with new ones, here is a list of must-watch theatre releases curated for you.

#1 The Kashmiri Files

We all are aware of the buzz this movie has been creating since its release last Friday. Starring Pallavi Joshi, Amaan Iqbal, Darshan Kumar, and Anupam Kher in lead roles, this drama film is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during Insurgency. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and has made a box office collection of ₹ 27.15 crores till today.

#2 Valimai

The story revolves around Arjun, a police officer who sets out on a mission to hunt down a few violent bikers who are involved in theft and murder. The action movie is directed by H. Vinoth and stars, Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, VJ Bani, and others in lead roles. The movie’s budget was estimated to be ₹ 150 crores. Watch the movie in theatres before new releases replace it.

#3 Radhe Shyam

The magnum opus is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s. Starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles, the movie hasn’t been doing very well at the box office. Despite having hit a century at the Box Office, the movie might seem to struggle this week. Watch the movie before it’s out as the effect can only be felt in the theatres. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

#4 ET

Based on the Pollachi sexual assault case where women were blackmailed and later burnt to death, the Surya starter has been released in Tamil and Telugu. Watch the action thriller in theatres for an immersive experience. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai in lead roles.

#5 Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

The Telugu movie which was released in the first week of this month is a family entertainer worth a watch. If you plan to watch a light-hearted movie this week, this is your pick. The movie starring Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Kushbu Sundar, and others in lead roles, might be replaced by new releases this Friday. The movie is also set to release on OTT later this month.

From Kashmiri Files to ET, these theatre releases are a must-watch this week.