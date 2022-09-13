Passengers travelling on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train were cut short as four coaches of the train were derailed in Odisha’s Jeypore area on Monday. No causalities have been reported.

The incident took place in broad daylight when the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger-special train bearing train number 08551 derailed between the Jeypore and Chatriput stations. One sleeper class and three general coaches of the train derailed after crossing the Jeypore Railway Station according to the statement released by the East Coast Railways (ECoR). No causalities or injuries have been reported and the accident relief trains were immediately sent to restore operations and alternate travel arrangements were made for the passengers.

According to the officials, the train derailed from the track onto the sleepers, therefore causing no damage. The relief operations are being monitored by Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Satpathy, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Infra, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM Operations, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and other officials.

