The Visakhapatnam City Police got to the bottom of the double murder case that came to light last week on 8 September 2022. A mother-son duo, M Gowramma (55) and M Polareddy (35), of the Madinabagh area under the Duvvada Police Station limits, were brutally murdered by anonymous men. Gowramma worked as a sweeper at the Vizag Steel Plant for around 20 years and had three sons.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the victim claimed to have saved up to Rs 25 lakhs, which she wanted to give out as loans for interest. This news fell on the ears of a few men who decided to murder her for the money. On 8 September, she was killed at her residence along with her son. Nevertheless, the murderers reportedly did not find any money at the victim’s residence.

Later, the Visakhapatnam City Police, who gained knowledge of the culprits who absconded to Tamil Nadu, caught hold of them at Kanyakumari as per the orders of Commissioner Ch Srikanth. They were brought back to Vizag and were thoroughly questioned. The accused revealed that they murdered the two with a motto to steal the money Gowramma claimed to have secured at her residence.

Gowramma’s daughter-in-law, w/o Polareddy, who was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair, is yet to be investigated. The Visakhapatnam City Police suspect her involvement in the double murder. The arrested men were identified as Chaitanya (32) and Santhosh (34).

