Five patients kept in isolation in Vizag test negative for coronavirus

In what comes as a respite to the citizens of Vizag, officials, on Friday, stated that the five patients, who were kept in isolation at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in the city, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

As reported earlier, a few suspects, who arrived in Vizag with a travel history to foreign countries, were kept under close watch after exhibiting symptoms of the virus. While three of the patients had flown in from Kuala Lumpur, two had arrived from Bahrain and were admitted to Chest hospital as a precautionary measure given the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

On the other hand, 15 other samples that were sent for examination from other parts of Andhra Pradesh have tested negative. The results of four other samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, the demand for masks and hand sanitisers has shot up in Vizag and other parts of the state. Cashing in on the demand, several medical shops have reportedly been selling the stock at exorbitantly higher prices. Responding to these reports, the authorities conducted raids on shops that were selling masks and sanitisers at higher prices. They informed that more raids will be conducted in the coming days and warned medical shop owners of dire consequences if found to be exploiting the situation.