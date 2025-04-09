On April 8, 2025, passengers aboard the Falaknuma Express, travelling toward Shalimar in West Bengal via Visakhapatnam, faced an unexpected situation near Summadevi in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Mid-journey, two air-conditioned coaches suddenly detached near Palasa, causing the train to split into two.

Thanks to the quick reflexes of the locomotive pilot, the train was halted in time, preventing a major tragedy. While no injuries were reported, many passengers were left shaken by the bizarre incident. Eyewitnesses described a moment of confusion, followed by panic, as they realized part of the train was no longer behind them.

Railway staff rushed to the scene and reattached the disconnected coaches, carrying out safety checks before allowing the train to continue. The mishap led to delays in services between Brahmapur and Visakhapatnam, disrupting the schedules of several trains along the route.

An inquiry has been initiated to identify the root cause of the spit of Falaknuma Express, after which we will know whether it was a mechanical failure, oversight during maintenance, or something more serious.

