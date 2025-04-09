The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has announced a 5% discount on property tax and vacant land tax payments for the financial year 2025–26. Taxpayers in Visakhapatnam can avail of this discount by clearing their dues—irrespective of the demand—on or before April 30, as revealed by District Collector and GVMC In-Charge Commissioner MN Harendira Prasad.

To facilitate easy payments, the 5% discount on property and vacant land tax scheme is available across all zonal offices, including the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation headquarters. Additionally, citizens can pay their taxes online through the official GVMC website (gvmc.gov.in) by selecting the ‘property tax’ section and using the Bharat QR code.

In a move to increase convenience, GVMC centers will remain operational even on Sundays and public holidays during this period. Payments can be made via cash, demand drafts, cheques, debit or credit cards at GVMC centers.

The facility is also extended to partner bank branches, including IDBI Bank (Siripuram), ICICI Bank (Dwaraka Nagar), Punjab National Bank (Madhurawada), and Axis Bank (Ramnagar), where payments can be made using cash, DDs, or cards. Furthermore, ward secretariats will accept payments through debit/credit cards and UPI.

Read also- Hindustan Shipyard Limited retains positive net worth in FY 2024-25

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.