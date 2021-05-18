With Lord Ganesh as the presiding deity, Sampath Vinayagar Temple at Asilmetta is one of the most notable temples in Vizag. In the latest, the Endowments Department of Andhra Pradesh, has taken over the reins of Sampath Vinayagar Temple in Vizag. On Monday, Principal Secretary of the department, Dr G Vanimohan, has issued orders cancelling the existing exemptions and concessions with immediate effect.

As per the Government Order (GO), the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the AP Endowments Department has been entrusted with additional responsibilities to oversee the administration of the Sampath Vinayagar Temple. Reportedly, the holy shrine generates a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore per annum through interest from banks and temple hundi. In line with the GO, a circular from the Commissioner of the Endowments Department is yet to be released.

History of Sampath Vinayagar Temple:

Originally, the temple was constructed in 1962 on the property of M/s S G Sambandam and Co. to rectify the Vaastu of the premises. In 1967, after His Holiness Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham installed a ‘Ganapati Yantram’ in the premises, the small temple shot into prominence.

A memorable event associated with the temple occurred during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The then Admiral of the Eastern Naval Command, Admiral Krishnan broke 1001 coconuts in the temple, praying for protection against any attack by Pakistani forces via the sea. The Pakistani Submarine Ghazi, which was lurking off the Vizag shores, was destroyed around the same time. So strong is the belief in the Lord’s munificence, that many business people place their shop-keys at the deity’s feet before they open their establishments every day.