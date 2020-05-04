In a bid to express gratitude to the corona warriors, the armed forces of India marked this mega exercise across the nation. The thanksgiving events include flypasts by fighter jets, aerial floral shower, performances by military bands at major hospitals in the country. On Sunday, the Indian Navy joined the entire nation to pay tribute to the COVID-19 warriors in Vizag. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), headquartered at Vizag, had organised a host of events across the Eastern Seaboard to express solidarity and appreciation to the persistence dedication of our corona warriors including the doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, health workers, policemen, and media for their relentless fight against this unprecedented pandemic affecting the country and preventing its spread. In this regard, the ENC decided to illuminate its ships in Vizag on Sunday.

The Naval Officer-in-Charge of Andhra Pradesh felicitated the corona warriors at Vizag on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. He presented a bouquet to Dr PV Sudhakar, Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr KVV Vijaya Kumar, Superintendent at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), and Dr Surya Kumari, COVID-19 Nodal Officer at GHCCD and Dr N Dwarakanath, Medical Superintendent at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR). A Chetak helicopter from INS Dega showered flower petals on both these hospitals at Vizag. The Naval Officer-in-Charge of Tamil Nadu also visited Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital and felicitated the medical fraternity at Chennai for their valuable contribution.

INS Jalashwa and INS Savitri on their Mission-based Deployments saluted the corona warriors for their relentless fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while at sea. Two ENC Ships illuminate off RK Beach at Vizag. On Sunday evening from 7:30 pm to midnight, the ENC illuminated its ships and saluted the Corona warriors through traditional Naval ceremonials. These ships also fired green flares signifying good wishes for the health of our citizens.

Appreciating the efforts of the country’s armed forces, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh said, “The Armed Forces today organised several activities to express gratitude to the Corona Warriors who are battling against the pandemic. These frontline warriors are doing commendable work in strengthening the morale of all those involved in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like fly pasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors. The entire nation stands united in these challenging times. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Referring to the flypasts and showering of petals by helicopters of IAF, Navy and Coast Guard on hospitals, he said they saluted the nation’s resolve and unity in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19 under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Union Defence Minister thanked the armed forces for their special initiatives through several performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors and added that the entire nation stood united in these challenging times.

These corona warriors, including doctors, nurses, hygiene and sanitation staff, police personnel, media and several others engaged in maintenance of essential services and supplies have steadfastly contributed to the national effort to prevent the spread of COVID19. These individuals are risking their lives every day to ensure that basic amenities such as electricity and water are delivered to everyone, streets are clean, basic food items are available, no patient is returned untreated, law & order is maintained and those Indians stranded abroad are brought back and cared for.

Armed forces paid rich tributes to India’s corona warriors in a unique military way. From Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kachchh, the Indian Army carried out various activities like laying a wreath at the Police Memorials, honouring and felicitating health professions and emergency supply operatives. Visits to hospitals were carried out over hundreds of towns in all states from the local Army formations all over the Nation in small and big numbers by Army teams along with military bands which played patriotic tunes as a tribute to the nation’s frontline warriors against the coronavirus.

