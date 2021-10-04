Taking into consideration the high demand from passengers on the Visakhapatnam – Palasa route, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to launch a new special train between these two railway stations. The train will operate on a daily basis, starting from Wednesday, 6 October 2021. This special train will be beneficial to people who commute daily from Palasa to Visakhapatnam for work purposes.

Train no. 08532 Visakhapatnam – Palasa special express train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5:45 PM to reach Palasa at 10 PM, with the journey taking about 4 hours 15 minutes. This train will begin operations from 6 October, 2021.

In the reverse direction, train no. 08531 will depart from Palasa at 5 AM daily to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9:25 AM, taking about 4 hours 25 minutes to complete its journey. This train will start running from 7 October, 2021.

In its journey, from Visakhapatnam to Palasa, this special train will have stops at 8 railway stations which are Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru and Naupada.

Due to its short duration of the journey, this train will only have 14 Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

At a distance of about 170 km from Visakhapatnam, Palasa railway station falls on the Visakhapatnam – Howrah rail route and is a stop for many trains. Currently, there are 7 Covid-19 special trains running from Visakhapatnam to Palasa.