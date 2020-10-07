Visakhapatnam was ranked as the 9th cleanest city in the fifth edition of the nation-wide annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’. The city has been consistent in keeping up with rankings among the cleanest cities in India. Setting sights on Swacch Survekshan 2021, the GVMC Commissioner, on Tuesday, passed directives to the concerned departments to work towards bagging the top slot next year. As part of the attempt, the municipal authorities in Vizag have taken up an initiative against construction waste.

The GVMC Commissioner, addressing the city-dwellers, said that the debris from construction sites should not be thrown or dumped on the streets, within road margins, and on residential premises. Any action related to construction waste dumping is strictly prohibited. The violators will be fined and strict action will be taken against them, she stated.

The residents can report the violators if they find building rubble dumped within their premises. The municipal authorities in Vizag can be informed to remove and clear the construction waste and complaints can be filed if the violator’s identity is known. In the case of an unidentified person, the action will be taken against the owner of the construction site.

The GVMC has been taking various initiatives in a bid to ensure cleanliness in the city. It has also made efforts to keep the system transparent by taking complaints directly from the citizens through social media and its official website. The city is extending its horizons and witnessing a fast-paced development in every sector resulting in a rise in construction work. In the wake of growing complaints regarding waste disposal from construction sites, the GVMC has issued a helpline number to put a check on this issue.

The residents can dial-up toll-free number 1800-42500009 and helpline number 800812277 to raise a complaint and make use of GVMC’s service. The citizens can do their bit by maintaining cleanliness around the city and help in creating ‘Swachh Visakha’.