The much-awaited advanced cruise terminal is slated to be set up by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) by 2021 within 30 acres said K Rama Mohan Rao, the Chairman of Port Trust.

A total of Rs 77 crores has been sanctioned for this project. 10 acres have already been allocated for this project; the Visakhapatnam Port Trust is currently looking to extend it further.

The upcoming cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam will be boasting a host of salient features including world-class amenities, resting facilities, parking, road connectivity.

A number of other initiatives for the development of employees at the Visakhapatnam Port Trust were also announced at a press conference that was held on the occasion of the 87th anniversary of the Port Trust. The press conference took place at Port Stadium on Tuesday.

During the event, Rama Mohan Rao also said that the port is going to make available a truck parking facility on 30 acres near INS Dega to enable parking of various lorries and other heavy vehicles coming to Visakhapatnam port

Visakhapatnam port handled a record cargo of 72.72 million tonnes in 2019-20. This is an increase of 11 percent over the previous financial year. There has been a decrease in the amount of cargo due to COVID-19.

Additionally, it was also announced that the existing four-lane road that connects the port and Sheela Nagar will be widened to six lanes. We will take steps to build another new road from Sheela Nagar to Sabbavaram, Mr. Rama Mohan Rao added.

Co-polymer spray-on polluting cargo will be made available to reduce port pollution. We aim to reduce pollution levels as much as possible. By using the copolymer spray the particles (pollutants and otherwise) will not be blown due to the wind and more.

This project was initially proposed in 2019. It took a backseat due to the pandemic. Works regarding this project are set to begin soon.