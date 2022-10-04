On Monday, 3 October 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of a 75-year-old person. The accused was identified as Durga Prasad, a close aide of a local rowdy sheeter, and the victim was N Narayana Rao, both residents of the same locality. As per the police reports, they both had a petty dispute over a parking space opposite the victim’s residence leading the accused to assault the older man.

At around 8:30 am on Monday, Narayana’s son and Durga argued as the latter parked his bike, obstructing the former’s vehicle. Noticing this, Narayana Rao, reading a newspaper on his residence’s terrace, rushed downstairs to control the situation and eventually got into a heated exchange with Durga Prasad. In an inebriated condition, the accused first slapped the 75-year-old and violently punched him in the chest multiple times, killing him instantly.

The locals, who had complaints against Durga’s anti-social behaviour in the past, trashed him up and later handed him over to the Visakhapatnam City Police for Narayana Rao’s murder. Despite a 108 ambulance reaching the spot quickly, the victim’s life could not be saved.

