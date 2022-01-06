Araku, aka Ooty of Andhra, is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This hill station is located about 114kms from Visakhapatnam city, at an altitude of 2,990ft above sea level. Araku observes maximum tourists during winter, with people flowing in from various parts of the state. Many tourists prefer the road trip to Araku, through the curvy ghat roads, to enjoy the drive through the green hills. The Vizag to Araku train route is equally mesmerizing. Sitting at a window seat, the passengers witness a scenic view of the elevated hills with a cold breeze, a passage through damp dark tunnels, and many other beautiful scenes. Here is a list of Vizag to Araku trains:

#1 Visakhapatnam Kirandul Express Special (Train no. 18551) :

This early morning train departs from Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 6:50am and arrives at Araku Railway Station at 10:50am. During the four hour journey the passengers witness scenes which will lift their spirits and give a brief introduction of what Araku holds for them. The train travels through 13 stations on the way to Araku. These are Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Mallividu, Srungavarapukota, Shivalingapuram, Tyada, Chimidipalli, Borraguhalu, Karakavalasa, and Shimiliaguda, yet halting at only four stops. The prominent places that are included on the way are Galikonda view point, Katika Waterfalls, and number of dark tunnels. This Vizag to Araku train runs on a daily basis with the fares being Rs. 75 for Second Sitting (2S), Rs. 145 for Sleeper Class (SL), Rs. 670 for Executive Class (EC).

#2 Visakhapatnam Kirandul Express (Train no. 18514):

This Vizag to Araku train departs at 9:20pm from Visakhapatnam Railway Station and arrives at Araku at 12:30am. The duration of this train is shorter compared to the early morning train. With only one stop at Kottavalasa Railway Station, the train takes three hours to reach Araku. The Visakhapatnam Kirandul Express train has compartments of different classes; the Second AC, Third AC, and Sleeper Class. The fares are Rs. 710, Rs. 505, and Rs. 145 respectively. Imagine travelling through the hills under a starry night sky and a refreshing cold breeze striking your face. This train is available on two days in a week; Tuesday and Saturday.

#3 Visakhapatnam-Araku Special (08526):

Considering the rise in number of tourists, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train between Visakhapatnam and Araku. This exclusive train is available only between 30 December, 2021 and 16 January, 2022. The train starts at 7:30am from Visakhapatnam Railway Station and reaches Araku Railway Station at 11am. From Araku, the train departs at 2:30pm and reaches Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 5:30pm. A unique Vistadome coach, with a glass roof, is being added to the train from 5 January, 2022 to 16 January, 2022. The Vistadome coach gives the passengers a better view to enjoy the scenic beauties on the way to Araku. Apart from the Vistadome coach, this train also consists of eight Second Class coaches, and two Second Class cum luggage coaches. The fares are Rs. 85 and RS. 985 for Second Sitting (2S) and Executive Class (EC) respectively.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.