The streets of a city have greater importance than we realise. As time ages them, they develop identities of their own, shaped by the people, communities, and businesses that grow in and around them. In this article, let’s explore five such streets of Visakhapatnam and know what makes them special to the locals.

1. Old Post Office:

The heart of heritage – the Old Post Office area got its name as it was here that the first post office of Vizag was established during the colonial era. Surprisingly, this place is still functioning.

This part of the city is known for housing old, vintage structures, making it one of the ‘heritage streets’ of Visakhapatnam. Walking down the lanes, you will come across hundred-year-old schools such as Government Queen Mary’s Girls High School, and St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School, which were built back in the 1800s. Apart from that, you can explore Queen Victoria Pavilion, Rose Hill Church, Ishaq Madina Dargah, and the Visakhapatnam Port and Shipyard here for spectacular views. This is a must-visit place during the Mari Matha festival, an exclusive festival that happens at Ross Hill Church.

2. Kotharoad:

Shimmering in gold and silver (literally), this street is known for its jewellery shops, which have been around for years!

Residents here believe that this part of the city was made after the development of the Old Post Office, and so the name of this place translates to ‘a new road’, denoting a new extension of the city. In this lane, you can see some historical sites including the KCIE Hindu Reading Room, and London Mission Memorial Church, which were built during the 1800s.

If you haven’t yet, you must visit the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Kotharod during Kanaka Mahalakshmi Sambharalu.

3. Poorna Market:

The Poorna Market Road is a mini version of Hyderabad’s famous Koti! Poorna Market is best known as a wholesale hub. Here, you can get everyday groceries and decor items for a wholesale price. It is a huge market which provides a different range of items from clothes and vegetables, to shoes, watches, and utensils. It is usually busy, and you might want to stay away from this place during the festivals if you don’t like crowds. As you walk down this lane, you can also see skilled craftsmen making things such as baskets, and wooden furniture.

Poorna Market is a must-visit place during Vinayaka Chavithi, and Radha Yathra, when it is at its most vibrant.

4. Police Barracks:

Books, books, and books everywhere! Police Barracks is situated close to Poorna Market. For those who grew up near the Police Barracks, it would have been the first stop their parents would have taken them to shop for clothes. This place is also famous for electronic appliances and other tools.

The area is full of clothing shops for kids, and a lot of second-hand bookstores. People from different areas visit this place to buy textbooks for new educational beginnings, and also to sell books they no longer need. At the Police Barracks, you can also find a few art small shops, with vintage paintings of Sri Devi on display. You must visit this place during Peerla Panduga or Aalam, as a bunch of stalls are set up here during this time.

5. Jagadamba Junction:

Being a Vizagite and not visiting this place? That’s impossible! Jagadamba is best known for Jagadamba Theatre, Vizag’s oldest movie theatre, which opened here in 1970.

Despite being so old, this theatre has managed to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in cinema, including Digital Theater Systems (DTS), and Dolby Atmos Sound Systems. From big shopping malls to street shopping stalls, and from famous restaurants like Alpha, and Zeeshan to roadside street food stalls – this place has it all!

Let us know what more you know about these streets in Visakhapatnam, and what is your street famous for!

